SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford District Library announced Monday that they will be partnering with the nonprofit Love, Inc. to start a food drive for Seaford's homeless population.
Rachel Wackett, Deputy Executive Director for the Seaford Library says, “The Seaford community is always resilient and supports one another in times of need. The library is pleased to be a partner with Love, Inc in this important mission of overall community support.”
The Library says that members of the community can bring different types of nonperishable food items, such as canned goods, fruit cups, peanut butter, jelly, bottled water, and more during the Library's normal business hours, which are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
According to the Library, Love Inc. is an organization that works on community needs. In the past, they have helped with a clothing closet, and created shower and laundry facilities for homeless people to use. They also help with various needs with their “Connection Center,” such as rent and electricity. On top of that, Love, Inc. says they offer classes in nutrition, budgeting and more, to help people become more independent.
They say that serving and providing food is also a big part of their mission, helping both the homeless population, and those who are food insecure. They hand out bagged lunches Monday through Thursday, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays they provide dinners at 6PM. They also hand out boxes of food to those with kitchens, with items that can be cooked inside.
“We are really excited about partnering with the library. We believe it will do a lot for the homeless population." said Transformational Ministries Director for Love, Inc. Kathryn Alban. "We know they utilize space in the library and so it’s a good connection. In working with the library, we are able to offer more food assistance with greater ease.”
The Seaford District Library says that when their drive fills up, Love, Inc. will come by to pick up the food for their pantry and food services, and that this food drive will be ongoing. They say that if you would like to make a donation, the Seaford Library is a great place to do so, but if you would like to donate something that the library drive doesn't accept (clothing, money, cold food items), that can be done at Love, Inc.'s physical location in Seaford.
For more information on Love, Inc., their services, and/or location information, please visit their website at www.loveincofmiddelmarva.org for more information on the Seaford District Library’s food drive or hours, please visit them on the web at https://seaforddistrictlibrary.org.