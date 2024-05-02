SEAFORD, Del. - A Seaford High School student was arrested Thursday, May 2, after a firearm and a knife were discovered during a routine disciplinary search, school officials reported.
The incident prompted a swift response from the school's resource officer and the Seaford Police Department. Police say 18-year-old Fernando Etienne was detained. He was taken to the Seaford Police Department and charged with the following:
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon; A Firearm
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (knife)
- Possession of a Firearm in a Safe Recreation Zone
- Possession of a Weapon in a Safe Recreation Zone.
Following the incident, the school district announced it will implement a Weapons Detection System at the high school starting Friday. Metal detectors will also be randomly used throughout the school year as additional security measures.
Police say Etienne was presented to a Judge from Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released own his recognizance.