SEAFORD, Del.- Taps played out to a sea of people wearing red, white, and blue and holding an American flag in their hands.
Hundreds gathered to pay respects to military members who were killed while serving and their families who continue to grieve.
Senator Bryant Richardson (R-SD 21) says America owes its freedom to these fallen heroes.
"We will remain free as long as we have people who are willing to sacrifice, sacrifice for that freedom," Richardson said.
Major Brian O'Day of the United States Marine Corps was active duty for 10 years and has been in the reserves for the last nine years. Major O'Day served alongside some of Seaford's fallen heroes in Iraq. He says the best way to remember a military member no longer with us is to tell others about him or her.
"Talk to others who knew the person that you lost or talk to people who never knew them who maybe you could have introduced them to," Major O'Day said. "I was telling my kids a story about me and Ryan and so I just think it helps to remember who they are and it helps us to continue to remember."
The lives lost are a symbol of bravery and freedom in which this ceremony is not just to remember but to educate the future of our country.
"It is also our duty to pass on this tradition in history onto the next generation so the fallen will always be remembered," Co-Chairman of the Seaford Veteran's Committee Pete Bohn said.
The city and its veterans organizations host two events every year. The next one will be in Kiwanis Park on Veterans Day.
Always remembered and thanked for giving their lives so we can have ours.