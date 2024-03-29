SEAFORD, Del - Seaford is seeing a resurgence and now there is data from the U.S. Census Bureau to support that. According to a report released this month, Seaford had the largest U.S. micro area gain in population. The population numbers are also factoring in Sussex County's population which report an increase of 7,062 between 2022 and 2023, followed by Jefferson, GA, which added 4,606 over the same period.
A micro area is a city with a population of under 50,000.
According to the Census Bureau, when just assessing the city limits, Seaford did see an increase. As of July 2023, the reported population is 8,516 compared to 7,945 in April 2020.