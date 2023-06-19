LAUREL, Del. - A Seaford man was arrested by Laurel Police Sunday after they say he was driving on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a gate while driving under the influence.
Ramiro Medrano was driving on Sussex Highway when police say he suddenly pulled onto the grass median and started driving southbound in the northbound lane. Medrano narrowly missed colliding with several northbound vehicles, including a police car.
An officer attempted to stop Medrano before he crossed over another median and started going down Georgetown Road, but police say he drove away at a high speed. The vehicle then turned into the Laurel Grain facility where Medrano allegedly attempted to ram through the gate of the compound.
According to police Medrano tried to run from officers after the car was disabled in the crash but ended up in police custody after being tased. Police said they noted multiple indicators of intoxication but Medrano refused to provide a sample for a DUI investigation and also provided police with a false name and date of birth.
Officers identified Medrano, who had previously been found driving under the influence in 2022 but failed to appear at court. Because of this Medrano was court ordered to not drive or operate a vehicle.
Police charged Medrano with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license. Medrano was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution under an intoxication hold and was released on his own recognizance once he was arraigned.