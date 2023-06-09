GEORGETOWN, Del. - After a hunter discovered almost 2 pounds of cocaine buried in the woods off of Asbury Road in February, a 62-year-old Seaford man was arrested this week as a suspect.
On Feb. 13, Delaware State Police say a hunter found large bags that appeared to contain drugs buried in the woods west of Raccoon Ditch Road. Detectives from the Sussex County Governor's Task Force uncovered the bags in the woods and found that they held almost 2 pounds of cocaine and around 6,540 individual baggies that held over 1.6 ounces of suspected heroin.
An investigation indicated that the drugs belonged to 62-year-old James May of Seaford. On Feb. 14, police say they seized and searched a car linked to May and found another 25 grams of cocaine, almost 7 grams of crack cocaine, and about 277 baggies with almost 2 grams of suspected heroin.
On Wednesday this week, detectives found May driving a different car on Route 1 near Shady Road in Lewes. They stopped him, took him into custody, and searched his car and body to find more drugs and over $1,600 in suspected drug dealing money.
May was charged with multiple felonies for intent to deliver a controlled substance and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $119,000 secured bond.