LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 41-year-old Eric Davis of Seaford for drug charges Thursday morning.
Police say on Thursday around 10:30 a.m., the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force was conducting patrols near an unoccupied property 22000 Neal Rd. in Lincoln, which is an area known for illegal drug activities involving Davis. Police say detectives saw Davis arriving at an abandoned property in a Chevrolet Silverado. They then saw what seemed to be several drug deals. The detectives approached Davis and detained him. Police say the detectives saw drugs in plain view on the center console of his car. The detectives obtained search warrants for Davis’s car, the abandoned property, and a camper on the property.
Police say during the search detectives found:
- 26,013 bags of roughly 182 grams of suspected heroin
- 4.13 grams of crack cocaine
- Over $1,000 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
- Drug paraphernalia