SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police says that a man has been arrested after threating to kill another man at business in Seaford.
According to police, on Aug. 25 before 9 a.m., 25-year-old Kaymar James from Seaford approached a man about to cut the grass at Shore Tint & More. Police say James yelled at the man and asked for money.
Troopers say the man refused to give James any money, leading to James taking out a knife and threating to kill him. They say James walked away while still shouting at the victim.
Police say they found James walking on Sussex Highway, where he was arrested without issue. They say they were also able to find the pocketknife tucked in to his pants.
According to troopers, James was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing
- Terroristic Threatening
James was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $8,000 unsecured bond.