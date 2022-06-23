An 18 year old Seaford man is facing two felony charges from a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln.
According to Delaware State Police, Samuel Mondestin fired several shots at a home in the area of Greentop Road. Nobody was inside the house when during this time.
Mondestin was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court Number Two and released on his own recognizance.
He is facing first degree reckless endangerment and second degree conspiracy charges.
Delaware State Police say in a second suspect in this shooting remains at large.