SEAFORD, Del. - A 52-year-old man from Seaford died when he was hit by a car on Norman Eskridge Highway Thursday night.
Delaware State Police said that the man was in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway around 8:18 p.m. Thursday when a minivan that had just gone through the North Front Street intersection hit him.
The man was seriously hurt and was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. It is not clear which direction the man was walking. According to police, he was not using a designated crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing.
This is the second time this week that a pedestrian was hit and killed in this manner.
The 62-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger in the minivan were not injured. The roadway was closed for around three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. This incident is still under investigation.
Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.