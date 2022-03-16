SEAFORD, De - A man died from a car explosion in Seaford Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police say just before 7:00 A.M. they responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in the 10,000 block of Airport Rd.
According to State Police, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Troopers found the body of a 54 year old Seaford man in a nearby ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.