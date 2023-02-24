SEAFORD, Del. - A man attempted to rob the M&T Bank on West Stein Highway around 10 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Seaford Police Department.
Police say that a man, later identified as Cornell Bailey of Seaford, entered the bank and an employee noticed that he had a note demanding money. The employee approached him. Bailey did not give the note to a teller, police say, and instead ran from the bank with no money.
Bailey matched the suspect description given to police and was taken into custody later for previous, unrelated charges. Further investigation led officers to charge Bailey for Friday morning's attempted robbery.
Schools in the Seaford School District were on a lockout for a portion of Friday due to this attempted robbery.