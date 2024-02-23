SEAFORD, Del. — A Seaford pastor has been arrested and charged with 10 felony counts of Dealing in Child Pornography, announced Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Friday.
James R. Dryden, 74, was apprehended on February 15 as a result of an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) investigation spearheaded by the Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police. Police say the inquiry was prompted by multiple CyberTips from Microsoft, alerting authorities that Dryden’s IP address had allegedly accessed and downloaded child sexual abuse material.
Subsequent to receiving the CyberTips, detectives from the Delaware State Police, in collaboration with investigators from the Department of Justice, visited Dryden’s residence. Following a forensic examination of his personal devices, prosecutors say more child porn was found.
Police say Dryden served as a children’s pastor with Stein Highway Church of God for over two decades. In a statement to CoastTV, Senior Pastor Dan Southern described Dryden as a former volunteer and has not been active as a children's worker for three years. The entire statement reads as follows:
"Officials at the Stein Highway Church of God have learned that James Dryden, a former volunteer children's worker at the church has been arrested for possession of child pornography. Although James Dryden has not been active as a children's worker at the Stein Highway Church of God for approximately three years, following proper policy he is immediately suspended from any and all activities at the Stein Highway Church of God pending investigation and deposition of these charges."
Attorney General Jennings expressed her profound concern, stating, “The evidence in this investigation is deeply disturbing. Nothing is more important than protecting our kids, and I’m grateful for the members of the ICAC Task Force who dedicate their lives to keeping our most vulnerable citizens safe.”
Dryden has not been charged with contacting a child. At present, investigators are unaware of any victims associated with the church. Nevertheless, given Dryden’s occupation and his regular interaction with children, authorities are appealing to the public for any relevant information pertaining to the case.
Individuals with information are urged to contact the Delaware ICAC Task Force at (302) 739-2030.
Following his arrest, Dryden was arraigned and remanded to Sussex Correctional Institution on $500,000 cash bail. Both the Department of Justice and Delaware State Police emphasize that the charges against Dryden are allegations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.