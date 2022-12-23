Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, a strong cold front moving west to east across the area this morning will bring rain showers changing to a quick burst of snow with rapidly dropping temperatures. Snow accumulation will be limited to a light coating up to a half inch but it will fall in a brief period leading to a quick drop in visibility and icy conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along and behind the cold front. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be brief but icy conditions may linger through at least this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&