SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Fire Department is warning all owners of electric or hybrid cars not to start them near or inside a building if they are or have been submerged in water, which is imperative right now due to flooding across the state.
Says the Fire Department, you should never remove a submerged service disconnect, store compromised batteries indoors, or interact with vehicles exhibiting signs of damaged or overheating high voltage batteries including leaking fluids, sparks, smoke, bubbling noises, and/or weird odors.
They say if you detect any of these signs, call the fire department immediately.
According to the Fire Department, you should follow your individual manufacturers safety manual guidelines and recommendations for additional guidance.