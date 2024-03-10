Seaford Police arrest man after chase, find narcotics

SEAFORD, Del. - On Friday, March 8, around 11:08 PM, Seaford Police arrested 22-year-old Schweitzer Dessin from Seaford.
Police say the incident began when a Seaford Police Officer saw Dessin riding his bike without a light on Front St. Officials say Dessin fled when the police tried to stop him, leading to a chase through the streets and yards. Although one officer got hurt during the chase, police eventually caught Dessin and found heroin and crack cocaine with him.
During the chase, two police cars crashed, hitting a house, but no one in the home got hurt. The officers involved received medical care for their injuries.
Dessin faces several charges, including drug possession and resisting arrest, and is currently held on a $5600 bond.