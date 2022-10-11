SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department (SPD) says they are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, October 8th.
On that day, just before midnight, SPD says that officers responded to a report of shots fired on Perkins Street in Seaford. When they got to the scene, SPD says the officers found out that two victims had been taken to Tidal Health Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, where they were treated.
According to SPD, their investigation came to the conclusion that the victims were shot by an unknown person driving an unknown vehicle that left the scene.
SPD says the investigation is still ongoing, and if you have any information on the shooting contact D/Sgt. Matt Mills at the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at 302-629-6648. Information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.