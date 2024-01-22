SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford police officer has been indicted on multiple charges, including a felony, in connection with an off-duty altercation involving the brandishing of a handgun.
According to the Department of Justice, Kyle Linville experienced mechanical trouble while attempting to park his pick-up truck and attached trailer in a driveway along Oak Road in Bridgeville. This situation resulted in both lanes being blocked.
When an approaching car found itself unable to pass due to the blocked road, prosecutors say a heated altercation erupted between Linville--an off-duty officer-- and the other driver. The other driver was unarmed and remained seated in their car throughout the encounter.
According to prosecutors, witness accounts say Linville's behavior during the altercation escalated rapidly. He allegedly shouted obscenities at the other driver, physically damaged the victim's car by scratching its paint, issued verbal threats, and pointed his handgun at the unarmed individual. Prosecutors say Linville did not identify himself as a police officer during the incident.
City of Seaford Police Chief Marshall Craft acknowledged the situation, saying, "We are aware of the indictment against our officer for an off-duty incident, which resulted in the officer being placed on suspension, and we are cooperating with the Department of Justice in connection with their investigation."
In the wake of the incident, Linville has been charged with Aggravated Menacing, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Mischief. Following the return of his indictment, Linville was suspended from his duties as a police officer.
It is important to remember that, in the eyes of the law, an indictment is merely an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.