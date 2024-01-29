SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department is alerting the public to a recent spike in car-related crimes, including thefts and significant car damage, officials said.
Most of the incidents involved Kia models, with reports of one car stolen and set on fire and two others with damaged door locks and steering columns. The crimes have been concentrated in areas including North Hall Street, North Front Street, and near the Motel 6.
Police are reminding residents to take preventive measures:
- Lock vehicles at all times.
- Avoid leaving valuables in vehicles.
- Park in well-lit areas.
- Consider installing motion lights, security cameras, and anti-theft devices such as car alarms or tracking devices.
Authorities urge anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to call 911 immediately. The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating these incidents and asks anyone with information to contact them at 302-629-6645.