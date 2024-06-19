SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford School District is adding to the safety of its students and staff. The district says this is following feedback from parents and community members. Superintendent Dr. Sharon DiGirolamo announced the purchase of four additional Weapons Detection Systems. Starting next school year, Seaford High School will utilize four systems daily, while two will be available as needed for other schools in the district.
In response to further inquiries from parents and teachers, the district says it is also implementing a clear bag policy for students in grades six through twelve. According to the superintendent, this new rule is similar to those adopted by many sports and concert venues. The goal is to increase security by making monitoring and managing personal belongings easier. Students can choose from various types of clear plastic bags, including backpacks, shoulder bags, and drawstring bags. The district says it plans to provide additional details over the summer regarding weather accommodations, smaller pouches for personal belongings, and options for purchasing the clear bags at a low cost. Dr. DiGirolamo expressed gratitude for the community’s input, which she says helped shape these new safety protocols.