SEAFORD, Del. - A person is left in critical condition after a shooting at the Chandler Heights apartments in Seaford, says the Seaford Police Department.
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to a report of a person shot, according to SPD. They say that when they arrived, they were directed to the parking lot for Chandler Heights two, where the victim had been shot once in the head. SPD says that the victim was airlifted to Christiana Hospital for the life-threatening injury, and is now in critical condition.
According to SPD, they have identified the suspected shooter as Rihem Frisby, 30-year-old, of Laurel, DE. They claim that a warrant has been obtained for Frisby's arrest.
SPD says that the investigation is still ongoing, and that anyone with information about the shooting or about the whereabouts of Rihem Frisby is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (302) 629-6645, extension 1217, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.