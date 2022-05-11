SEAFORD, Del. - Thursday morning the Chancery Court of Delaware will hear oral arguments from the city of Seaford, after passing an abortion-related ordinance earlier this year.
Wednesday night Seaford voted on a language change for the fetal remains ordinance as requested by the state.
Changes included how long a women would stay in a medical facility after getting an abortion, how the fetal remains is being reported by the state, and how it is being returned to the patient.
None of these provisions change the principal of this ordinance and it's the requirement of burial or cremation of fetal remains.
That vote passed 3-1 during Seaford's council meeting ahead of the oral arguments.
The state has argued that this ordinance is an anti-abortion policy and conflicts with state law.
Seaford's response is that they have tried to work with the state to avoid litigation and that this is about how fetal remains get disposed of and not about abortion.
The court hearing is set to take place at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.