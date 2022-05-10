SEAFORD, Del. - Tonight Seaford will vote on a language change for the fetal remains ordinance ahead of their hearing in court Thursday.
Seaford says they are hoping to work with the state while the ACLU of Delaware says they should revoke this altogether.
Seaford Mayor David Genshaw says an ordinance like this is their moral obligation and will continue to fight for it to happen.
"How are these remains being handled? We believe they should be handled in a dignified manner we'd like to see that, the state is arguing against that so that's where we want to have the judge rule on," said Genshaw.
While Seaford says this is about changing what happends after an abortion, the ACLU of Delaware says the ordinance is about restricting abortion access.
"We have very high confidence that the state court will see that this is a law that is tended to make abortion more difficult for people to get and to provide," said Mike Brickner, the Executive Director of the ACLU of Delaware.
Genshaw says they've tried to work with the state to avoid having to face the court.
"The judge asked us to clean up things that really don't have anything to do with or would come into play with really what the ordinance is about," explained Genshaw.
Tuesday's vote will be on language changes requested by the judge ahead of Thursday's hearing.
"Another change requested by the judge was how was the fetal remains were going to be returned and how that was going to be facilitated. We agreed to the language they wanted us to put in there," said Genshaw.
If this ordinance were to ever go into effect, women in Seaford seeking an abortion would have to bury or cremate the fetal remains regardless if the baby was lost due to a miscarriage.
Mayor Genshaw assures burial or cremation would be of no cost to women in Seaford.
The ACLU of Delaware says this ordinance raises concerns if Seaford or other Delaware cities will look to pass similar laws. They hope Tuesday night Seaford will simply decide to move on.
"You can't really clean up something that is so broken and fundamentally bad that this ordinance already is it would be incredibly wise for them to move forward and actually repeal this ordinance and then that way they can avoid more costly litigation expenses and more division in the community," said Brickner.
The Seaford City Council meeting will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Click here to watch the livestream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmTD6-NSvIMLwLSg3FUCzIA