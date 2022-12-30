MILLSBORO, Del - A Seaford woman has been arrested by Millsboro Police after an 11 month investigation.
According to the Millsboro Police Department, an investigation revealed Kayla McDonald conspired with another co-worker to deprive the Christian Storehouse of over $50,000. McDonald had previously worked as the store's treasurer.
Since her arrest, McDonald has been released on unsecured bail; however, Millsboro Police say they are still searching for alleged co-conspirator, Robert Owens.
Anyone with knowledge regarding Owen's current location is asked to contact Det. Ebke at 302-934-8174.