SEAFORD, Del. - In 1931, a WWI cannon was donated to the Nanticoke Post 6 American Legion in Seaford. On Thursday, August 31st, after 92 years at the Nanticoke Post 6, the cannon has been moved.
The cannon will return to Nanticoke Post 6 after it is painted its original "army green" color and cleaned up. Roy Lamberton, a historian at the Nanticoke Post 6 American Legion explained the importance of the Cannon to Coast TV.
"It is the symbol of the post. It's one of the things that stands out, and we are very proud of the fact we have it."
Lamberton also emphasized that members of the post have been wanting the cannon to be fixed up for years because it represents all of those who risked their lives in the war.
The cannon is expected to return to its spot on the Nanticoke Post 6 American Legion lawn by Veterans Day.