Ocean City, MD – A young seal is recovering after being rescued in Ocean City.
According to the National Aquarium's Stranding Response Center, on April 26th, a young male grey seal suffering from severe alopecia, among other health issues, was rescued in Ocean City. The seal was immediately transported to a facility for long-term rehabilitation.
The Aquarium says volunteers along the Maryland coast have been busy this season as they continue to respond to several seal sightings. Residents and visitors are urged to adhere to the following guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of the seals:
- Maintain a distance of at least 150 feet (approximately the length of three buses) from any spotted seals.
- Keep pets on a leash to avoid disturbing the animals.
- Report any seal sightings by calling the hotline at 410-576-3880.
- Respect the privacy of the animals by not disclosing their locations, allowing them to rest undisturbed.
All marine mammal response activities in the area are conducted under a NOAA permit (No. 18786-04), ensuring that interventions are carried out in a regulated and humane manner.