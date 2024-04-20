Search for Magnolia home robbery suspect

MAGNOLIA, Del. - The Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery that happened on Friday, April 19, around 9:05 a.m. at a home on Gray’s Lane in Magnolia.
According to officials, the suspect entered a woman's house, argued with her, and forcibly took her belongings, including throwing her phone to prevent her from calling 911. Police identified the suspect as George Brinkley, a 35-year-old black male approximately 6'02" tall and weighing about 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white North Face hooded sweatshirt and blue pants.
State police have conducted a search in the area but have not located Brinkley. They are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3