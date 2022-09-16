Search for Millsboro Robbery Suspect Continues

MILLSBORO, Del.- The search continues for one of the men Delaware State Police said robbed a family at gunpoint and shot at a concerned citizen Wednesday evening.
It happened in the River Winds community at a house on Chris Drive.
Police say one of the suspects, 25-year-old Marquise Bennett of Dover, Delaware, was found and arrested. Troopers say he had 27 grams of Marijuana and also was a convicted felon not allowed to have a gun.
Police are still looking for the second man, only described as a black man.
Delaware State Police said they are doing their best to find the other man.
"Our detectives are working on the case as we speak they have been since the incident occurred. Our troopers are patrolling the area right now along with detectives trying to develop leads," DeMalto said.
Neighbors told WRDE it's normally a quiet neighborhood. They said everyone keeps to themselves.
That is why it was shocking to Joseph Peterson when he heard two cars blow down the road headed toward that house.
"I came running up to the road. I was like [you have to] slow down...there are kids in there," Peterson said.
After confronting the robbers, he said he missed this bullet by only a few inches.
"He's shooting and the bullet comes through and that is where I see white...if I was sitting normal...I was dead," he said.
Peterson said pricks of glass from his broken windshield are the only physical damage but he's still on edge.
"Every little noise I hear...I think it is someone jimmying their way into the house or something like that," Peterson said.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective W. Saylor by calling 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.