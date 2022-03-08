SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Record breaking gas prices in Delaware continue and now with the president announcing a ban on Russian oil imports, gas won't be going down just yet. We all want to save some money where we can, so WRDE went to different parts of Sussex County to find the cheapest gas. Delaware's average went up another 11 cents overnight.
"I think that they're very high, but right now part of the reason they're high is because Ukraine, and I back that and I'm willing to pay the price to help the war over there," said Matt Miller from Milton.
"I just think if this helps Ukraine, then I'm willing to do it. We've been through this before, and it was putting money in people's pockets but this is a good reason," said Mary Shapiro.
Gas was $4.28 Milton, $4.23 in Dagsboro, and $4.29 Ellendale. The chances of finding gas under four dollars a gallon are slim.
"You need gas, there's not much you can do about it, you can try maybe carpool a little more, conserve a little bit. If you need to go places, you're going to have to pay the price," said Dave Gigantelli in Millsboro.
Finally, after driving through Milton, Dagsboro, Ellendale, and Georgetown, WRDE found gas at the BJ's in Millsboro for $3.97. Dozens of cars were lined up at BJ's to fill their tank.
Delaware based AAA Mid-Atlantic says gas prices are determined by "Taxes. Those are federal state and determined taxes, distribution in marketing, the price of refining, and the crude oil prices ... The key factor there is the price of crude oil, because 50 to 60 percent of a gallon of gasoline is made up of crude oil," said Jana Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs at AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Although the gas at BJ's was $3.97, drivers say, "They got to get reduced, I do believe we should drill and open up our pipeline here, I do realize electric cars and solar is a part of the future, but it isn't here yet, so this needs to be corrected," said Tom Murtaugh from Millville.
According to AAA, the national average is $4.17, the highest recorded price for regular unleaded gas. If you find gas under $4/gallon on Delmarva message WRDE on Facebook or email us at news@wrde.com.