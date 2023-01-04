LEWES, Del Beebe Healthcare announced that their proceeds from the 2nd Annual Beebe Goes Purple Guest Bartending event raised $85,186 at the Starboard in Dewey Beach which help raise funds for awareness, education, prevention and recovery related to the opioid epidemic in Sussex County.
According to Beebe since the start Beebe Goes Purple event raised over $145,000 for Beebe Healthcare's Purple Fund.
Beebe says that the Go Purple funds support Beebe's Healthcare's Community Mobile Health Clinic with a focus on Mental health and Addiction Medicine.
Financial Analyst, Beebe Medical Foundation Justen Albright says "We had such great community support this year from The Starboard, all of our sponsors, our amazing bartenders, and all of our guests. We are truly blown away by the positive response we’ve received and the impact Beebe Goes Purple is having on the opioid epidemic. We are already looking forward to next year’s event."
Beebe says this event is the brainchild of Beebe Medical Foundation's Young Professionals Group which is led by Beebe Medical Foundation team.
The third Annual Beebe Goes Purple Celebrity Bartending event will take place Thursday, September 28,2023, a the Starboard.