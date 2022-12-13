REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Second Annual Wreaths Across America event will take place in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, December 17th at noon.
Officials say the mission for the event is to Remember, Honor, and Teach, and is carried out by coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 locations across America, at sea, and abroad.
They ask the public to join them to lay a wreath an pay tribute to veterans. The event will take place at the Epworth Cemetery, which officials say holds the gravesites of over 150 veterans.
They lunch will be provided by Community Bank at the Main Street office following the event. If you would like to volunteer to lay a wreath, send an email to rehobothwreaths@gmail.com.