NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A second Jane Doe has brought a civil lawsuit against country music star and Milton native Jimmie Allen. She accuses Allen of assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room and recording her during sex without her knowledge in July 2022.
Also included in the suit are Allen's personal body guard, Charles Hurd, and Aadyn's Dad Touring, the company that employed Hurd.
According to court documents filed through the Middle District of Tennessee, Jane Doe met Allen on a plane going from her home state of California to Nashville in early May 2022. Though she says she doesn't know who he was initially, documents say Hurd approached her and told her he was a country music artist after the plane landed because Allen asked for her number. Doe and her friends went out with Allen that night and she alleges the two continued to text and video chat in the following months.
Court documents say that Allen expressed a long term-interest in their relationship and Doe believed he wanted to be with her.
"Over time, Allen expressed his love for her and told her he could see a future together," documents say. "He told her he wanted to have children together and that he could see she would make a good stepmother for his children. [She] inquired on several occasions about Allen's wife, but Allen assured her that he and his wife were separated."
Doe agreed to meet Allen in Las Vegas while he was there for appearances in July 2022. Court documents say she requested her own hotel room at The Cosmopolitan but was hanging out with Allen in his room while waiting for hers. After kissing on the balcony, documents say Allen told Doe to face away from the door when he went inside.
"[She] thought Allen was being romantic and would surprise her with champagne or rose petals," the documents say. "Plaintiff then willingly joined Allen in the bedroom."
During sex, Doe repeatedly told Allen she was not on birth control and wanted him to stop, according to documents, when he allegedly told her he wanted to get her pregnant and refused. Afterwards, Allen "passed out on the bed." Doe was upset and was leaving when she found a phone recording their encounter set up in the closet of the hotel room. She says she couldn't wake him up and took the phone with her.
After staying at a separate hotel by herself, Doe flew home and took the phone to her local police department, where court documents say she filed a police report.
This is the second suit brought against Allen after a first Jane Doe and former manager of Allen sued him for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress last month.
Hurd and Aadyn's Touring Company are being sued because documents say they did not prevent the situation or warn Doe, as Hurd allegedly told Doe how much Allen liked her.
"Hurd did so knowing that Allen wanted her phone number for his own sexual gratification and intended to use deceit to entice her to engage in sexual relations with him," documents said. "On information and belief, Hurd's knowledge of Allen's history of sexual misconduct extended beyond [Doe]. As an ADT employee assigned as Allen's bodyguard, Hurd regularly witnessed and assisted Allen in procuring women whom Allen intended to deceive for his sexual gratification."
They continued to say that Hurd made Doe feel comfortable and she trusted him because he regularly identified himself as an air marshal, which documents allege was done to make women believe they could rely on him for protection or to vouch for Allen so they wouldn't have to worry about sexual assault. Hurd was in the room with Doe and Allen and excused himself to his own room the day Doe says she had sex with Allen in July.
In addition, the suit lists John Does 1-100 "whose identities are currently unknown to [Doe], who facilitated and encouraged Jimmie Allen's conduct and failed to warn [Doe] or otherwise prevent the sexual assault and invasion of privacy."
Counts against Allen in this case include battery, assault, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Hurd and Aadyn's Dad Touring face counts of negligent failure to warn and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
Doe is requesting damages, attorneys fees, and other relief the court deems appropriate.
Elizabeth Fegan, the attorney for both Jane Doe 1 and 2, said there are others who have reached out since Jane Doe 1's suit was brought in early May.
"Since Jane Doe filed her case last month, we've heard from others who share similar experiences. Jane Doe 2's filing demonstrates to me that there is a vivid, distinct pattern of behavior. We intend to show it's a pattern of deceit, manipulation, and ultimately of force," said Fegan. "The law is clear. Anyone who has given consent in sexual activity has the right and the ability to revoke consent at any time. Just as no means no, stop means stop. If one participant doesn't stop, it is sexual assault."
WRDE reached out to Allen's lawyers but received no response.
Full court documents are available here.