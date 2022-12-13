LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified the second person to die from a car crash on Saturday in Lewes as 104-year-old Irma Koch.
Carol Greblunas, a 73-year-old woman from Lewes, also died in the accident.
Delaware State Police said the collision took place around 3:38 p.m. on Saturday when a Subaru carrying Koch and Greblunas, along with another occupant, was driving east on Minos Conaway Road. The car crossed into the oncoming lane when approaching a curve in the road and hit another vehicle head-on.