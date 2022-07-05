Georgetown, De -- The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) today announced that 57 year old inmate Michael Klein from Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) with a past history of chronic health conditions, died at the facility on July 4.
Klein, who was being housed in the prison medical area, was found unresponsive in his cell by medical and security staff at approximately 8:15 a.m. during a routine check and a medical alert was issued. He was found to have no pulse and CPR was immediately initiated. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Paramedics were dispatched and additional lifesaving measures were undertaken by EMS Paramedics upon their arrival. Klein was pronounced dead by EMS Paramedics at 8:58 a.m. on July 4.
Klein, of Long Neck, DE has been in DOC custody since June 4, 2022 and was being held as a detention in lieu of $1,060,500 cash bail on one count each of Murder 1st Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, and Breach of Conditions of Bond during commitment. His body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine cause of death.
He is the second SCI inmate to die over the past two weeks. 52 year old Terry Spence of Lewes died on June 25th.
A death investigation in Klein's case is being conducted by Delaware State Police and is pending at this time.