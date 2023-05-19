HURLOCK, Md. - Donregus Holland, a 28-year-old man from Hurlock, has been arrested as a second suspect in the shooting death of Laurel High School senior Corey Mumford. The shooting happened on April 14.
Delaware State Police said that Holland was developed by detectives as a second suspect. Marshals from Maryland and Maryland State Police officers executed a search warrant at a home on Andrews Street in Hurlock on Thursday. Police said Holland was arrested without incident.
He will be extradited to Delaware and faces charges of first degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and first degree conspiracy.
Holland is the second person to be arrested in connection with the shooting. On April 14, police arrived to a shooting at Wexford Village Apartments in Laurel to find Mumford with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. One week after the shooting, 27-year-old Jhalir Henry was arrested as the first suspect.