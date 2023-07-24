DOVER, Del. - Francisco Lora, a 20-year-old New Jersey man, was arrested by Delaware State Police for a carjacking in Dover last month. He was extradited to Delaware from Camden County, N.J., on Monday and taken to Troop 3 in Dover.
Just before 5:30 a.m. on June 2, troopers responded to the Walmart on Jerome Drive for a reported carjacking. They met with a Walmart employee and learned that two suspects had allegedly threatened her with a gun before taking her keys and stealing her vehicle. Police say the two drove away in separate cars.
Police saw the car near the Smyrna rest area. After a pursuit with police, one of the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Cinque Oliver of Atlantic City, lost control of his car and crashed. He ran away and was eventually arrested. The second suspect was later identified through investigative means as Lora.
Lora and Oliver were charged with felonies for first degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony. Oliver was also charged with multiple traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,105,000 cash bond. Lora was also committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, on $105,000 cash bond.