REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The U.S. Secret Service announced Friday that they will be working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to establish a flight restriction from August 20th-24th.
The Secret Service says that this is standard practice to help the them accomplish their protective mission.
They stress that this applies to all aircraft and pilots, which includes drone pilots. The secret service says pilots should check the FAA app B4UFLY for flight restriction areas and times.
They say for more information, go to https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_2_2732.html.