FILE - Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle attends a news conference, June 4, 2024, in Chicago. Cheatle and the Secret Service are under intense scrutiny following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a rally Saturday, July 13, in Pennsylvania. He was injured and people across the political spectrum are wondering how a gunman could get so close to the presumptive Republican presidential nominee when he was supposed to be carefully guarded. Cheatle has talked about how the Secret Service has a “zero fail mission.”