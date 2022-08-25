DOVER, Del. - Secretary of State Jeff Bullock announced Monday that Jessica Welch will be the new director of the Delaware Tourism Office. Welch has been the communications director for the Division of Small Business since July 2021.
“Jessica brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience to take on this crucial role in Delaware’s economy,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “The Tourism Office contributes billions each year to the state’s GDP and creates thousands of jobs in the process. As Delaware continues to be a preferred tourist destination, I know Jessica will expand upon the work done so far to continue attracting out-of-state visitors while promoting the prosperity of existing tourism businesses in the state.”
The Delaware Tourism Office, an office within the Delaware Division of Small Business, works to bring out-of-state tourists to Delaware through ads, marketing campaigns, travel publications, and year-round efforts to bring tours and sports events to the state. They say they regularly work with Delaware businesses and municipalities to raise the state's appeal as a tourist destination, helping them strengthen their marketing efforts, and give them the tools to attract more visitors responsibly.
“I am proud and excited to step into this new role leading the Tourism Office and staff as we work together to highlight the many beautiful and unique places in Delaware for visitors to explore,” said Jessica Welch. “The travel and tourism industry is incredibly important to our state’s economy, and I am looking forward to working with our partners, including those in the sports and group tourism markets, to find new and innovative ways to further grow the industry in Delaware.”
During Welch's time at the Division of Small Business, she managed all external relations, marketing, and advertising for the division, including creating social media posts, drafting and distributing press releases, and distributing a weekly newsletter sent to more than 14,000 businesses owners and partner organizations across the state.
Before that, Welch was the director of public relations for the Delaware State Housing Authority. She also has past experience in marketing and media relations at the Hagley Museum and Library, as well as the Delaware Office of Management and Budget, and she worked as a state government reporter for the Delaware State News.
Welch is a native of Dover, Delaware, and has a Bachelors in English and Journalism from the University of Delaware, and a Masters in management and public administration from Wilmington University.