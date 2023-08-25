Sections of Rehoboth Beach go unguarded as lifeguards go back to school

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach's Beach Patrol has had its staff cut in half.
With more lifeguards heading back to school, sections of the beach will not be guarded.
According to the city, the beach will be patrolled around Fisherman's Beach in northern Rehoboth to around Laurel Street.
Lifeguard Nico Careres says the beach patrol is simply working with what they have.
"We're covering a a bit more beach per lifeguard stand, but we're still just having at least two guards per stance," he said. "That way we can still have our workouts stay in shape and still have our lunches covered. So we're, again, not spreading ourselves too thin and consolidating what we can do."
Carceres added that there are currently around 20-25 lifeguards on staff- but that is compared to around 50 a few weeks ago.
Beachgoer Jerry McMillen had some concerns for safety.
"You still got a lot of people coming in and taking advantage of that at the end of the summer," he said. "Obviously, a day like today with with the wind and the current and all that. It's definitely a safety issue."
There have been some rough surfs recently. Carceres says it is important to swim near a lifeguard- especially as hurricane season approaches.
Lifeguards will still be out on the beaches of Rehoboth until mid to late September.