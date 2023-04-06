LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of two railroad crossings in Laurel to resurface them and perform general maintenance.
They say both roads will close at around 5 a.m. on their respective days, and will re-open be 10 p.m. the same day, weather permitting.
West Seventh Street between West Poplar Street and South Poplar Street will be closed on April 11 with the following detours:
Heading East: West Seventh Street to West Poplar Street to Tenth Street to South Poplar Street back to West Seventh Street.
Heading West: West Seventh Street to South Poplar Street to Tenth Street to West Poplar Street back to West Seventh Street.
West Eighth Street between West Poplar Street and South Poplar Street will be closed on April 12 with the following detours:
Heading East: West Eighth Street to West Poplar Street to Tenth Street to South Poplar Street back to West Eighth Street.
Heading West: West Eighth Street to South Poplar Street to Tenth Street to West Poplar Street back to West Eighth Street.