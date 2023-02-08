DELMARVA - The United States Geological Survey is investigating seismic activity near the Delmarva Peninsula.
At approximately 8:21 pm, there were reports of possible trimmer activity 18 miles from Greenbackville, Virgina, near the Chincoteague area.
The quake was reportedly a 2.6 magnitude with a depth of 7 miles. As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, there were only 6 citizen contributions to the validating of the strength of the quake along the mid Atlantic Shore.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams says our instrumentation at WRDE also picked up on the reports from the United States Geological Survey findings. There are currently no reports of injuries or damage as a result of the off shore seismic activity.