lawn sprinkler

(photo: JESSICA DAMIANO/AP)

SELBYVILLE, Del -Town officials in Selbyville are attempting to conserve water. A notice has been issued about a code concerning water use. Watering lawns and landscaped areas with the town's water can only be done between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

According to town officials, this restriction actually went into effect in May, but a notice was posted on the Selbyville website last week. The restriction also applies to sprinkling or irrigating streets, grass, shrubbery, and gardens. The watering policy is in effect until Oct. 1. 
 
Other Delmarva communities are also emphasizing water conservation policies including Riddle Farms and South Ocean Pines in Worcester County.

