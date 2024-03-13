SELBYVILLE, Del. - According to the town of Selbyville, a growing number of homeowners have reported receiving fake water testing kits in the mail.
The town says that along with fake kits, homeowners have been receiving questionnaires requesting information about the consumers, their water usage and household water equipment.
According to the town, after submitting the water kits and questionnaires, homeowners are then contacted by businesses who allegedly warn them about the poor quality of their water. The town says the businesses then offer to perform a thorough in-home water assessment for free.
The town says that the businesses then try to sell expensive water softeners and other equipment once they arrive at the residents’ homes.
If homeowners have any questions, the town can be contacted at (302) 436-8314.