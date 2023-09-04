SELBYVILLE, Del. - There will be roadwork on a portion of Zion Church Road between Tidal Road and Ashley Manor Boulevard throughout September and October, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. Drivers will experience daytime lane restrictions in the area beginning Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
The restrictions are expected to run through the end of October and are to allow crews to install sidewalks, curbs and appropriate drainage. The work is weather dependent.
Drivers should expect minor delays in the area. More information regarding traffic, road construction, and upcoming projects can be found at deldot.gov.