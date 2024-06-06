SELBYVILLE, Del. – The Selbyville Police Department is trying to find a woman in connection with an internal theft at Kendall Furniture. The suspect is wanted on charges of three counts of theft over $1,500 and three counts of falsifying business records.
On May 28, police say they responded to Kendall Furniture at 38209 Dupont Boulevard for a report of internal theft. Upon arrival, it became known to police that employee Betheny Bruning, 38, falsified payroll records and obtained about $42,000 in funds relating to work hours she did not earn.
Anyone with information on the location of Betheny Bruning is encouraged to call 911 or contact PFC Dodson at Liana.Dodson@cj.state.de.us or 302-604-3308.