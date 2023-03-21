SELBYVILLE, Del. - Anselmo Chun-Niz has been arrested for ambushing a Selbyville Police Officer on Monday, according to the Selbyville Police Department.
Police say that the officer was parked inside his fully marked patrol car sitting at the department when 25-year-old Chun-Niz, for an unknown reason, approached the car, opened the driver side door, and began attacking the officer.
According to police, Chun-Niz resisted arrest, and continued to do so after he was taken in to the department.
They say Chun-Niz was charged and arraigned by the Justice of The Peace Court 3 resulting in a committal to Sussex Correctional Institution pending further judicial practice.