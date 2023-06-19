SELBYVILLE, Del. - Selbyville Public Library will begin a new sponsorship-style fundraising initiative, Checkout Champions, in July.
The program will have monthly sponsors who agree to donate a minimum of 25 cents for every book checked out of the library. Vogue on 54 Salon and Spa will be the sponsor for July with The Carl M. Freeman Foundation following in August.
“Libraries provide invaluable resources and services that promote education, foster community engagement, bridge the digital divide, promote literacy, and preserve our cultural heritage,” said Darren Tatum-Poole, co-owner of Vogue on 54 Salon and Spa.
Visitors of the library can participate by making more frequent visits to the library and checking out more books. Library Director Kelly Kline said that frequent visits not only will help the library but help children pick up literacy skills and build a strong foundation for their education.
“Kids need a flood of books to pick up the literacy skills that they need to succeed,” said Kline.
The library checks out approximately 2 to 3 thousand books a month and with each book receiving a 25 cent donation, Kline said the library will feel a big impact. All proceeds of checkout champions will go to the Selbyville Public Library day to day operations like book programs and learning opportunities
The program will start in July and continue year round with each month having a new sponsor. Each sponsor will receive a wrestling belt that they can display in their business during their time as the Checkout Champion.
Those looking to become a sponsor can contact Kline by calling the Selbyville Public Library at 302-436-8195.