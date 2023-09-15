SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Town of Selbyville has announced that it is flushing its hydrants during the week starting Monday, Oct. 9.
The town says that locals and businesses should be watching for discolored water once this begins, especially in washing machines.
If the discolored water is found, the town says to let a the faucet run for a few minutes to clear it up. If it doesn't clear up, the town says to contact the water department at (302) 436-8349.
The town appreciates locals' patience and cooperation during this process.