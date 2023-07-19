Selbyville warehouse fire

A fire Tuesday morning at a warehouse building in Selbyville was determined to start accidentally. Courtesy Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company.

SELBYVILLE, Del. - A fire at an Avalanche Industries building in Selbyville Tuesday morning has been determined an accident, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office.

The fire began shortly before 7:30 a.m. at a warehouse on Dixon Street. Firefighters from multiple area departments including Roxana, Selbyville, Frankford, Bishopville, Gumboro, Millville and Dagsboro responded. They encountered an active fire inside the building's attic.

Smoke showing from Avalanche Industries warehouse

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the warehouse. According to the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, responders opened a vent hole in the building's roof and worked up from inside to stop the fire. Courtesy Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company.

According to the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, the fire was initially difficult to access, as there was a metal ceiling inside and a metal roof.

The investigation says the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring and damage was estimated at $20,000. No one was hurt.