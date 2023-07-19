SELBYVILLE, Del. - A fire at an Avalanche Industries building in Selbyville Tuesday morning has been determined an accident, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office.
The fire began shortly before 7:30 a.m. at a warehouse on Dixon Street. Firefighters from multiple area departments including Roxana, Selbyville, Frankford, Bishopville, Gumboro, Millville and Dagsboro responded. They encountered an active fire inside the building's attic.
According to the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, the fire was initially difficult to access, as there was a metal ceiling inside and a metal roof.
The investigation says the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring and damage was estimated at $20,000. No one was hurt.