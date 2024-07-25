SELBYVILLE, Del. - DelDOT is holding a public workshop to discuss proposed improvements at the Route 54 and Hudson Road intersection near Selbyville. The workshop will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Selbyville Middle School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop is to update the public on the project's design and construction schedule since this location was identified as a high-crash location through the 2019 Hazard Elimination Program (HEP). A roundabout is proposed at the intersection to enhance safety and accommodate projected traffic growth from current and future development, said DelDOT.
Attendees will have the opportunity to review the proposed improvements and provide comments to DelDOT representatives. Project team members will explain the information and answer questions. Comments can be submitted at the workshop or sent to DelDOT by email by Sept. 6.